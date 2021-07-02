-
Russell Knox shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Highlights
Russell Knox holes 18-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under with Pat Perez; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Knox hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Knox's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Knox hit his 120 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 7 under for the round.
