Rory Sabbatini shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 78th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.
