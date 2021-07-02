-
Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sloan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Sloan's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sloan's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
