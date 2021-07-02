-
Robert Streb putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Robert Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
