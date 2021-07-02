-
-
Robby Shelton shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Robby Shelton hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Tom Lewis, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Shelton suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 1 over for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Shelton at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Shelton had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
-
-