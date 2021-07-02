-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Oppenheim's tee shot went 217 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Oppenheim's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
