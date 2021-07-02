  • Rickie Fowler shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes a 21-foot birdie putt at the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler rolls in 21-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes a 21-foot birdie putt at the par-4 8th hole.