Rickie Fowler shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler rolls in 21-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes a 21-foot birdie putt at the par-4 8th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 33rd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Fowler's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
Fowler missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 3 under for the round.
