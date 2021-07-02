-
Richy Werenski shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under with Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Werenski had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Werenski's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.
