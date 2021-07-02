-
Rhein Gibson shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rhein Gibson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 263 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gibson hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gibson hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to even-par for the round.
