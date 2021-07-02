-
Rafael Campos shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafael Campos hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Campos finished his round in 154th at 7 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Campos's tee shot went 142 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Campos hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 3 over for the round.
