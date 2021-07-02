-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 146th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
After a 200 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-