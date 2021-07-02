-
-
Phil Mickelson putts himself to an even-par second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mickelson finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Phil Mickelson got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Phil Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Mickelson's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Mickelson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
-
-