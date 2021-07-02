-
Peter Uihlein shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Uihlein hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Uihlein had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Uihlein's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Uihlein's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Uihlein had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to even-par for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Uihlein hit his 93 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.
