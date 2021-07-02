-
Peter Malnati shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 153rd at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Malnati's his second shot went 46 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 4 over for the round.
