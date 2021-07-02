-
-
Patton Kizzire finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire holes 11-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire makes a 11-foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
-
-