In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Tom Lewis, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and kept Rodgers at 3 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.