Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed’s 22-footer to save par at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed makes a 22-foot par putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Reed's his second shot went 33 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Reed's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Reed hit his 75 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Reed hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Reed to even for the round.
