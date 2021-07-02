Pat Perez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under with Russell Knox; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Pat Perez had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Perez chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Perez's tee shot went 211 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Perez's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 17th, Perez hit his 119 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.