Nick Watney shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 149th at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Watney hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
