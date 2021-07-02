-
Nick Taylor posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
