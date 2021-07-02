-
Nelson Ledesma putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ledesma finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Nelson Ledesma chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nelson Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Ledesma hit his 107 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Ledesma chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Ledesma hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 under for the round.
