Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 78th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lashley's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lashley's 93 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
