Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Mito Pereira on his friendship with Joaquín Niemann before Rocket Mortgage
Ahead of his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mito Pereira talks about his friendship with fellow Chilean Joaquín Niemann, whom he will join in next month’s Olympics to represent their country.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mito Pereira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Pereira got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Pereira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Pereira's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
