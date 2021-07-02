  • Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Ahead of his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mito Pereira talks about his friendship with fellow Chilean Joaquín Niemann, whom he will join in next month’s Olympics to represent their country.
    Mito Pereira on his friendship with Joaquín Niemann before Rocket Mortgage

