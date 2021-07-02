-
-
Strong putting brings Michael Thompson an even-par round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Michael Thompson had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
-
-