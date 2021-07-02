-
-
Michael Kim shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Michael Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 147th at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
-
-