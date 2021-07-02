-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gligic hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
