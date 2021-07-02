-
Michael Gellerman shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Gellerman's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gellerman had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Gellerman at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Gellerman's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.
