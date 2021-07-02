-
Max Homa delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa sinks a 27-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Homa finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Max Homa's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Homa hit his 82 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
Homa hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Homa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Homa had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 7 under for the round.
