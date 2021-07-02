-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, McNealy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, McNealy hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, McNealy's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
