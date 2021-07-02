  • Matthew Wolff shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff lands his 153-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff nearly aces No. 15 at Rocket Mortgage

