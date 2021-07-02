-
Matthew Wolff shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff nearly aces No. 15 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff lands his 153-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 15th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
