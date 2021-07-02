-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, NeSmith had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, NeSmith chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
