-
-
Matt Jones shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
-
-