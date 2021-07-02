-
Matt Every putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Every hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Matt Every had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Every to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green ninth, Every suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
