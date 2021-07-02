-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Davis Thompson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 4 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Trainer's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
Trainer tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 2 under for the round.
-
-