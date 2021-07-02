-
Martin Laird shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Laird chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
