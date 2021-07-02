-
Mark Hubbard finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 77th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Tom Lewis, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
