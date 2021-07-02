-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Anderson holes long birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Anderson makes a 39-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Anderson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Anderson missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
Anderson hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Anderson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Anderson chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
