Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Hughes's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hughes's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
