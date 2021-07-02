-
Luke Donald shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke Donald's solid wedge and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hits his 128-yard wedge to 15 feet, then makes the putt for his birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Donald's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
