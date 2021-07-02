-
Lucas Glover finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 35th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Glover's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.
