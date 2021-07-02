Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Griffin hit his 109 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Griffin's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.