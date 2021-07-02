-
Kyle Stanley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Stanley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Stanley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stanley's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
