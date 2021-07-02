-
Kris Ventura shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Kris Ventura hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 119th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Ventura chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ventura's tee shot went 161 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ventura's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
