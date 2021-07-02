-
Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hickok had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
