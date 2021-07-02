Kevin Tway hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tway finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Kevin Tway his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tway chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Tway had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Tway's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Tway chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.