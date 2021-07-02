Kevin Stadler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 94th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Stadler had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stadler's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Stadler hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stadler's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stadler's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Stadler chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Stadler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.