  • Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner lands his 179-yard approach from a fairway bunker 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner's impressive bunker approach leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

