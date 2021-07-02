-
Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner's impressive bunker approach leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner lands his 179-yard approach from a fairway bunker 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Kevin Kisner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under with Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Davis Thompson, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kisner's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kisner's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at 3 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kisner's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
