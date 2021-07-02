-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Keegan Bradley in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bradley finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Keegan Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
-
-