K.J. Choi shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Choi had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Choi hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Choi's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 230 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Choi chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.
