K.H. Lee finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
Lee his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 139 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Lee chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lee hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
